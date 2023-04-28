Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Investar in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 million. Investar had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

Investar Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. Investar has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Investar by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Investar by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Investar during the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Investar by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,087.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $50,679.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,581.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,107 shares of company stock worth $91,564 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Investar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

