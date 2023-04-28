DA Davidson Comments on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after buying an additional 368,801 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after buying an additional 328,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northwest Bancshares news, CEO Louis J. Torchio acquired 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,707.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,749.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,124 shares of company stock worth $84,633. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading

