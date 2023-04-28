Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Progressive Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.60.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.79. Progressive has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 95.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $3,658,242. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

