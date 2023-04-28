Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Simpson Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $124.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,993.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

