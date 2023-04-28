Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. Increased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 37.15%.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

TSE:CPG opened at C$9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.85. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.78.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

