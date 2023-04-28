OceanaGold Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC raised shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

TSE:OGC opened at C$3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.68.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$323.68 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 13.71%.

OceanaGold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

