Tenable Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tenable in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 7,121 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $306,060.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,615,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 26.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.