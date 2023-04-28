Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.53. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.24) EPS.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

