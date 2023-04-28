Analyzing Haleon (NYSE:HLN) & United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

United-Guardian pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Haleon pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. United-Guardian pays out 110.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United-Guardian and Haleon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A Haleon 2 3 8 0 2.46

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of United-Guardian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Haleon shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of United-Guardian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United-Guardian and Haleon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United-Guardian 20.24% 25.90% 21.89% Haleon N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United-Guardian and Haleon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United-Guardian $12.70 million 3.52 $2.57 million $0.56 17.41 Haleon $10.86 billion 3.80 N/A N/A N/A

United-Guardian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Haleon.

Summary

United-Guardian beats Haleon on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R. Globus in 1942 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands include Panadol, Voltaren, Advil, Otrivin, Theraflu, Sensodyne, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

