Head-To-Head Analysis: NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Sharing Economy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare $596.35 million 1.88 $1.62 million $0.35 48.54 Sharing Economy International $320,000.00 2.02 -$4.15 million N/A N/A

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NextGen Healthcare and Sharing Economy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.37%. Given NextGen Healthcare’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NextGen Healthcare is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Risk and Volatility

NextGen Healthcare has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.78, indicating that its share price is 278% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare 3.66% 6.46% 4.04% Sharing Economy International -1,310.41% N/A -115.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Sharing Economy International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

