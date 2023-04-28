Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Tau Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08.

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $201.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

