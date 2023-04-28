Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Sunday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on FIS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.