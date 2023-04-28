Contrasting Gatos Silver (GATO) & Its Rivals

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gatos Silver to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A -5.99% -5.76% Gatos Silver Competitors -29.17% -4.60% -2.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Gatos Silver and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gatos Silver and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00 Gatos Silver Competitors 661 3116 3836 78 2.43

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus target price of $4.38, indicating a potential downside of 28.04%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 37.05%. Given Gatos Silver’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gatos Silver has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gatos Silver and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A -$43.44 million -16.43 Gatos Silver Competitors $2.38 billion -$30.39 million -0.15

Gatos Silver’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver. Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gatos Silver competitors beat Gatos Silver on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.