Reviewing SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO)

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SoundHound AI and Tamino Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoundHound AI $31.13 million 17.94 -$115.37 million ($2.49) -1.02 Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tamino Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoundHound AI.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

SoundHound AI has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SoundHound AI and Tamino Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundHound AI 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

SoundHound AI presently has a consensus price target of $4.90, indicating a potential upside of 92.91%. Given SoundHound AI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SoundHound AI is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares SoundHound AI and Tamino Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundHound AI -370.63% N/A -141.99% Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SoundHound AI beats Tamino Minerals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

