Analyzing ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) and Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) and Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Orion Engineered Carbons’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes N/A N/A -$4.95 million N/A N/A Orion Engineered Carbons $2.03 billion 0.69 $106.20 million $1.74 13.63

Analyst Ratings

Orion Engineered Carbons has higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ASP Isotopes and Orion Engineered Carbons, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Engineered Carbons 0 1 2 0 2.67

Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Orion Engineered Carbons’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Engineered Carbons is more favorable than ASP Isotopes.

Profitability

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Orion Engineered Carbons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes N/A N/A N/A Orion Engineered Carbons 5.23% 28.89% 6.54%

Summary

Orion Engineered Carbons beats ASP Isotopes on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of isotopes. It also develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; and Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications. The Rubber Carbon Black segment is used in the reinforcement of rubber in tires and mechanical rubber goods. Specialties are used as pigments and performance additives in coatings, polymers, printing and special applications. The company was founded on April 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

