FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV – Get Rating) and FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of FLEX LNG shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of FLEX LNG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Caspian Services alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caspian Services and FLEX LNG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FLEX LNG $347.92 million N/A $188.04 million $3.52 9.77

Profitability

FLEX LNG has higher revenue and earnings than Caspian Services.

This table compares Caspian Services and FLEX LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A FLEX LNG 54.05% 16.95% 5.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Caspian Services and FLEX LNG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caspian Services 0 0 0 0 N/A FLEX LNG 0 6 0 0 2.00

FLEX LNG has a consensus price target of $158.00, suggesting a potential upside of 359.30%. Given FLEX LNG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FLEX LNG is more favorable than Caspian Services.

Volatility & Risk

Caspian Services has a beta of 4.86, indicating that its stock price is 386% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLEX LNG has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FLEX LNG beats Caspian Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caspian Services

(Get Rating)

Caspian Services, Inc. provides oilfield services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Vessel Operations, Geophysical Services, and Marine Base Services segments. The Vessel Operations segment consist of chartering a fleet of shallow draft offshore support vessels to customers performing oil and gas exploration activities in the Kazakhstan Sector of the North Caspian Sea. The Geophysical Services segment provides seismic data acquisition services to oil and gas companies operating onshore in Kazakhstan. The Marine Base Services segment operates a marine base located at the Port of Bautino on the North Caspian Sea. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About FLEX LNG

(Get Rating)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.