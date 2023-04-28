Brokerages Set Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) PT at $29.00

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

LOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of LOB opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Stories

