Analysts Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Price Target at $66.33

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.33.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
Insider Transactions at KBR
In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR
KBR Stock Up 1.7 %
KBR opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. KBR has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94.
KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.
KBR Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.
About KBR
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBR (KBR)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.