Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives $60.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.82.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMMNY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($64.44) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Siemens Healthineers Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32.
Siemens Healthineers Announces Dividend
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.