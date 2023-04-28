Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives $60.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMMNY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($64.44) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

