The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives $389.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $389.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 56,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,091,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,710,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Cooper Companies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,008,000 after purchasing an additional 386,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $416,349,000 after acquiring an additional 118,239 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO stock opened at $378.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $388.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

