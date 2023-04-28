Brokerages Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Price Target at $18.84

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.84.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 482,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,512,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,812,000 after buying an additional 494,441 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $11,769,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.