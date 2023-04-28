Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $210.66 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.66.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $187.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.18 and a 200-day moving average of $180.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of -129.97, a P/E/G ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $217.45.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $600,504,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $161,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Workday by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after buying an additional 551,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

