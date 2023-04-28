Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $76.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.62.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 3.5 %
NYSE:RCL opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,055 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
