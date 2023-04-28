Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $76.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.78) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,055 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.