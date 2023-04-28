Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.09.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $64.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 31.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

