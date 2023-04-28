StockNews.com Upgrades UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to “Buy”

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

UNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $163.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.90. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $205.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 520.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.