Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.
Toro Stock Performance
NYSE TTC opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Toro has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.72.
Insider Transactions at Toro
In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $326,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,060.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $2,917,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $326,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,060.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
About Toro
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toro (TTC)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.