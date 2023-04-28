Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

VET stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 164,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 644,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 91,219 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

