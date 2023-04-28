Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.
Vermilion Energy Price Performance
VET stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $30.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vermilion Energy (VET)
