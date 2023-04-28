V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VFC. Edward Jones upgraded shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08. V.F. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 112.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in V.F. by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 714,611 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 138.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

