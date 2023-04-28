Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VNO. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

VNO opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 37,769 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 130,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

