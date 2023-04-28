Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the March 31st total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
WTFCP stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90.
Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
