WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the March 31st total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in WW International by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $8.04 on Friday. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $567.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

