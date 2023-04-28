Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, an increase of 371.6% from the March 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Exicure Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Exicure stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.13. Exicure has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exicure

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Exicure by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176,674 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exicure by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113,293 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exicure during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Exicure by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 39.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

