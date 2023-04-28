The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, a growth of 113.8% from the March 31st total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Alkaline Water Price Performance

WTER stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.79. Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTER. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkaline Water by 1,186.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,699,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 412,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alkaline Water by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling bottled alkaline water in the United States. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

