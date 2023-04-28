Reviewing Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical 4.83% 9.94% 5.78% Cerus -26.40% -57.08% -19.63%

Risk and Volatility

Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

26.1% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Cerus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Cerus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.55 $4.84 million $0.20 29.50 Cerus $162.05 million 2.51 -$42.78 million ($0.25) -9.16

Quipt Home Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Quipt Home Medical and Cerus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cerus 0 2 1 0 2.33

Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 99.15%. Cerus has a consensus target price of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 112.88%. Given Cerus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cerus is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Cerus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

