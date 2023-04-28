Comparing NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) & GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN)

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GTT Communications and NextPlat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTT Communications and NextPlat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A NextPlat $11.71 million 2.01 -$9.16 million ($0.94) -2.60

NextPlat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GTT Communications.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A NextPlat -78.21% -40.54% -36.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of NextPlat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GTT Communications beats NextPlat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, FL.

