Analyzing Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) & Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Skeena Resources and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -53.74% -44.64% Austin Gold N/A -7.06% -6.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Austin Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Skeena Resources and Austin Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Skeena Resources presently has a consensus price target of $17.10, indicating a potential upside of 151.94%. Austin Gold has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 430.36%. Given Austin Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Skeena Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skeena Resources and Austin Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$68.37 million ($0.98) -6.93 Austin Gold N/A N/A -$1.07 million ($0.07) -14.14

Austin Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skeena Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Austin Gold beats Skeena Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada. Its other projects include the Fourmile Basin Project that comprises 312 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of 454 unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims covering approximately 34.2 square kilometers located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project with a total of 281 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 23.5 square kilometers in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

