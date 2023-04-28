Analyzing Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) & Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.95, indicating that its stock price is 695% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Pagaya Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $90.41 million 4.24 $65.56 million $2.64 6.42 Pagaya Technologies $685.41 million 0.82 -$302.32 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies.

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 80.87% 20.19% 4.48% Pagaya Technologies N/A -4.92% -3.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Pagaya Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33

Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.94%. Pagaya Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.64, indicating a potential upside of 323.45%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Pagaya Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

