Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) vs. PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Critical Comparison

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics $2.07 million 175.44 -$102.70 million ($2.14) -3.53 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Omega Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics -4,951.83% -71.03% -56.55% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Omega Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Omega Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.15%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Its modular and programmable mRNA medicines, and Omega Epigenomic Controllers are designed to target specific epigenomic loci within insulated genomic domains from genome-wide DNA-sequences with single or multiple genes to treat and cure diseases through Precision Genomic Control. The company is advancing a pipeline of development candidates covering a range of disease areas, including oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases, and select monogenic diseases. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

