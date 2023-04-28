Reviewing Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -2.11% TOMI Environmental Solutions -34.54% -23.52% -17.99%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$3.70 million N/A N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions $8.34 million 1.78 -$2.88 million ($0.14) -5.34

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels.

Volatility & Risk

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Verde Clean Fuels

CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

