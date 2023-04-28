Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.87 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LII. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII opened at $280.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.67. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $280.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Stories

