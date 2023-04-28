ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Price Target Cut to $8.00

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $50.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 250.88% from the company’s current price.

ReShape Lifesciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSLS opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Institutional Trading of ReShape Lifesciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of ReShape Lifesciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc is a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. Its portfolio includes the Lap-Band Adjustable Gastric Banding System, ReShape Marketplace, Obalon Balloon System, ReShape Vest, and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation device. The company was founded in December 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

