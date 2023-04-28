JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Price Target to GBX 50

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 47 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
THG Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:THGPF opened at C$0.64 on Tuesday. THG has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62.
About THG
