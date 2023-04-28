Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 59.22% and a net margin of 52.75%. The firm had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 238,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 192,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,976,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 120,271 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.