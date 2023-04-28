Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

