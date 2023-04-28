Citigroup Boosts Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Price Target to €11.50

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup to €11.50 ($12.78) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the topic of several other reports. Danske raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.23%. Analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

