JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Price Target to GBX 850

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.74) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,041.67.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.