Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) PT Raised to GBX 3,780

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,530 ($44.09) to GBX 3,780 ($47.21) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,505 ($43.77) to GBX 3,750 ($46.83) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whitbread from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($37.47) to GBX 3,500 ($43.71) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 2,790 ($34.84) to GBX 3,150 ($39.34) in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Whitbread Stock Performance

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

About Whitbread

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

