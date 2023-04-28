KeyCorp Comments on Roku, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Roku in a research note issued on Sunday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.48). The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($5.31) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

ROKU opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.96. Roku has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $110.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 980.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

