Reviewing Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Axonics has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axonics and DexCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $273.70 million 10.35 -$59.70 million ($1.30) -43.61 DexCom $2.91 billion 16.46 $341.20 million $0.81 152.10

Analyst Ratings

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Axonics and DexCom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 1 7 0 2.88 DexCom 0 2 10 1 2.92

Axonics presently has a consensus target price of $78.63, indicating a potential upside of 38.69%. DexCom has a consensus target price of $125.11, indicating a potential upside of 1.24%. Given Axonics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Axonics is more favorable than DexCom.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -21.81% -11.82% -10.24% DexCom 11.73% 16.66% 6.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of DexCom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DexCom beats Axonics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

