NEXGEL (NXGL) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) is one of 227 publicly-traded companies in the "Surgical & medical instruments" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NEXGEL to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NEXGEL and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $2.05 million -$4.75 million -1.88 NEXGEL Competitors $1.13 billion $56.29 million -6.26

NEXGEL’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL. NEXGEL is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NEXGEL has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEXGEL’s competitors have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.9% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NEXGEL and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A NEXGEL Competitors 1052 3657 7847 187 2.56

NEXGEL currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 17.33%. Given NEXGEL’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares NEXGEL and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL -231.63% -53.47% -38.40% NEXGEL Competitors -494.86% -111.10% -26.52%

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

